Pic of the Day; Stacey Hayes features in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

Appearing in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

FeatureGirl
– Stacey Hayes –
Stacey Hayes! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 84


See more of Stacey Hayes in Edition 84

Visit Stacey on Instagram HERE


Model
Stacey Hayes
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Being published in Playboy USA, over 100 TV Commercials and being hostess on GSN’s #1 rated game show ” Lingo ” .
Favourite Work
I loved all the engagements I’ve had, but the Game Show Lingo was the best
Favourite Car
A Maserati Coupe!
Romance
My type is a good guy who has empathy and love for more than just himself!
Likes
All animals, Fast Cars
DisLikes
Rules!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and encourage more people to advocate kindness to animals

Appears in
Edition 84 FeatureGirl
