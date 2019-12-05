Pic of the Day; Stacey Hayes features in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

See more of Stacey Hayes in Edition 84

Model

Stacey Hayes

________________

StarSign

Leo

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Being published in Playboy USA, over 100 TV Commercials and being hostess on GSN’s #1 rated game show ” Lingo ” .

________________

Favourite Work

I loved all the engagements I’ve had, but the Game Show Lingo was the best

________________

Favourite Car

A Maserati Coupe!

________________

Romance

My type is a good guy who has empathy and love for more than just himself!

________________

Likes

All animals, Fast Cars

________________

DisLikes

Rules!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue modelling and encourage more people to advocate kindness to animals

________________

Appears in

Edition 84 FeatureGirl

_________________