Shelby Super Snake Sport Production Announcement

SHELBY AMERICAN FAST TRACKS SUPER SNAKE SPORT F-150 INTO PRODUCTION

Shelby American has announced that the company will put its Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport concept into limited production. Only 250 of the 2020 model year trucks will be available in the USA, with a limited number available through select Shelby mod shops and distributors worldwide.

Introduced at the 2019 SEMA show recently, Shelby American received overwhelming requests to build the V8 super truck, which will come with four-wheel drive and be available in both naturally aspirated and supercharged versions. During Shelby American tests, the truck went from 0-60 mph in just 3.45 seconds and reach 100 mph in a blazing fast 8.3 seconds. The production Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be shown to the public for the first time at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 11-19, 2020.

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport features a Shelby-specific lowered suspension, up to 770 horsepower, throbbing exhaust note, custom wheels and new brake system. The exterior has a meaner and more aero look, while the interior has stylish Shelby amenities.

The Shelby American team collaborated with Ford Performance and other partners to create the ultimate super truck concept vehicle. Input from enthusiasts encouraged Shelby American to put it into production and add some options that were not initially contemplated.

The amazing Shelby super truck has an MSRP starting at $86,085 for a naturally aspirated V8 powered pickup. The mighty 770 horsepower V8 will begin at $93,385 MSRP, including a well optioned Ford F-150. The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be available through select Shelby dealers across North America. A limited number will be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. Individuals interested in these or any other Shelby vehicle can visit www.shelby.com or request for more information HERE.