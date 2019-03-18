Each time Carroll Shelby and his team released a new model, he would often be asked which was his favorite. Carroll’s response was always a very simple “The Next One!”

The chicken farmer who would go on to become America’s most sought after performance engineer after beating Ferrari in Le Mans 3 years in a row, was a true visionary. And his vision always extended beyond the current day.

This was true for the cars he co-produced for decades with Ford Performance in the USA, as well as the customs that he kept exclusive to the Shelby American brand.

An example of the Shelby American exclusive product is ofcourse the Shelby SuperSnake, however the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which is a collaboration between Shelby American and Ford Performance is the current talk of the town!

Many new features adorn this model which is based on the 2019 fastback Mustang chassis, however it is by all respects, a factory built and track ready race car that is complied for the streets. The streets of USA that is as these gorgeous beasts unfortunately are not intended for Australia, although ofcourse private buyers could import.

Ford President Jim Farley had this to say at the launch of the vehicle earlier this year;

“A takedown artist, the new Shelby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech, supercharged engine and visceral swagger.”

Given the dominance that Ford Performance are showing globally at the moment, ie NASCAR, Le Mans, GT4 Series and our own V8 Supercars in Australia, they’re certainly proving that they know a thing or two about building race winning cars!

As mentioned, Shelby has proven that consistently over decades also, so the union makes for quite a powerful team.

The video below followed the launch so is a little dated now, however gives a full run down and some excellent angles of this very modern and incredible GT500!