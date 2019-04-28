Sneak Peek of Lana Dealessi Gorgeousness

Abundantly beautiful covermodel Lana Dealessi has released a sneak peek of her new work with Amsterdam based photographer Jan Te Bont.

Of course Lana appeared on our cover for Edition 57 – The Boundless Beauty Edition, and Edition 36 – The International Edition when she was discovered in 2011.

Lana has been working with Jan Te Bont Studios for most of her career and together they have just released a sneak peek via Lana’s Facebook Page and her Instagram account.

Based on these two, we can’t wait to see the incredibly beautiful autumn park themed photos on location in Amsterdam.

You can follow Lana’s work at her Facebook and Instagram pages or on our own right here.