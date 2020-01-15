Pic of the Day; Wendy Fiore Features in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

15/01/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

FeatureGirl
– Wendy Fiore –
Wendy Fiore! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 85


<< Previous
________________________________________________________________

See more of Wendy in Edition 85

and visit her instagram

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Wendy Fiore
________________

StarSign
Sagittarius
________________

Country of Origin
USA
________________

Career Highlight
Various magazines, websites & social media.
________________

Fav Travel Destination
South Africa for it’s vast land and incredible wild life.
________________

Fav Sport 
I love basket ball and I’m a big fan of Jimmy Butler.
________________

Biggest Turn-On
I like guys who can read; if I go home with a guy who doesn’t have books, sex is out of the question !
________________

Likes
Modelling, Charities.
________________

DisLikes
Cold weather
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be taken seriously as a model and to raise awareness for Crohn’s Disease.
________________

Appears in
Edition 85, Feature Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*