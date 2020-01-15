Pic of the Day; Wendy Fiore Features in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

|
– Wendy Fiore –
Model
Wendy Fiore
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Various magazines, websites & social media.
Fav Travel Destination
South Africa for it’s vast land and incredible wild life.
Fav Sport
I love basket ball and I’m a big fan of Jimmy Butler.
Biggest Turn-On
I like guys who can read; if I go home with a guy who doesn’t have books, sex is out of the question !
Likes
Modelling, Charities.
DisLikes
Cold weather
Greatest Ambition
To be taken seriously as a model and to raise awareness for Crohn’s Disease.
