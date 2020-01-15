Pic of the Day; Wendy Fiore Features in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

– Appearing in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition FeatureGirl

Wendy Fiore

Sagittarius

USA

Various magazines, websites & social media.

South Africa for it’s vast land and incredible wild life.

I love basket ball and I’m a big fan of Jimmy Butler.

I like guys who can read; if I go home with a guy who doesn’t have books, sex is out of the question !

Modelling, Charities.

Cold weather

To be taken seriously as a model and to raise awareness for Crohn’s Disease.

Edition 85, Feature Girl

