Denise Trlica Appears OnCover of Edition 85 – The Classic sexy Edition

– Appearing in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition
CoverGirl
– Denise Trlica –
Denise Trlica! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 85
Model
Denise Trlica
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Czechia
Career Highlight
Numerous magazines, websites & social media.
Favorite Car
Mini Cooper which is easy to manage.
If I were a car…
Ferrari 499 GTB as it is scorching hot.
Biggest Turn-On
I like guys who are confident, fun-loving, caring and who know how to treat a woman !
Likes
Grilled Salmon.
Dislikes
Dishonesty
Greatest Ambition
I want to move closer to my fanbase.
Appears in
Edition 85, CoverGirl
