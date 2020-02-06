Denise Trlica Appears OnCover of Edition 85 – The Classic sexy Edition

See more of Denise in Edition 85

– Appearing in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

Model

Denise Trlica

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Czechia

Career Highlight

Numerous magazines, websites & social media.

Favorite Car

Mini Cooper which is easy to manage.

If I were a car…

Ferrari 499 GTB as it is scorching hot.

Biggest Turn-On

I like guys who are confident, fun-loving, caring and who know how to treat a woman !

Likes

Grilled Salmon.

Dislikes

Dishonesty

Greatest Ambition

I want to move closer to my fanbase.

Appears in

Edition 85, CoverGirl

