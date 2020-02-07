Six round season set for 2020 Radical Australia Cup

The promoters of the Radical Australia Cup have introduced a modified program for the 12th season of The Cup, a program which is a slight departure from past seasons, with a later start to the season and an additional round in Western Australia.

“We had a range of different options open to us off the back of feedback from competitors and teams last year, and with the Bathurst 12 Hour being removed from our program late in the season, we looked at it as an opportunity to explore other avenues, whilst still maintaining the thoughts of our competitors and much of our original plan,” Category Manager Karl Reindler explained.

“Knowing Bathurst is always a Radical favourite, we began discussions with ARG and Motorsport Australia, and they both put in their considerable resources to ensure we made it onto the program at Easter alongside the annual Bathurst 6-Hour.

“We start the new season though in early March alongside the Australian Production Car Series at ‘home’ at Sydney Motorsport Park. From Sydney we head to Bathurst in early April, then back to The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia – which was a popular event last year – alongside the Motorsport Australia Nationals in mid-June.

“Then an event we’re really excited about,” Raindler added. “We’ve often spoken of mixing up our ‘away’ races – the events that are a little outside the normal Sydney-Melbourne east-coast program, and an option has come to compete at Barbagallo Raceway in Western Australia.

“Perth has a strong network of Radical drivers thanks to the ARISE drive day program based at Barbagallo where they regularly run the F1000 Series with a mix of cars including the SR3s, so there is the makings of a strong field there already.

“As a West Aussie I’m a convert about what a great weekend it will be, and we’re keen to ensure a program that sees everyone back on the eastern seaboard by Sunday night – one of the things we’re still locking way.

“From Perth we head back to Phillip Island, but later in the year than we’d normally be there, so hopefully warmer weather, then conclude the season at Sandown in mid-September.

“All up it’s a good mix of events with two of Australia’s best circuits in Bathurst and Phillip Island leading the charge, a return to The Bend, and Perth as a ‘wildcard’ with few of our drivers having ever ventured that far west in the past, so we’re really looking to turn that into an event to remember.”