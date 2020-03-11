Pic of the Day; Krystal Robertson Appears OnCover of Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

11/03/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

CoverGirl
– Krystal Robertson –
Krystal Robertson! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 86


<< Previous
________________________________________________________________

See more of Denise in Edition 86

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Krystal Robertson
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
USA
________________

Career Highlight
2 Magazine Covers, Calendar & This International Cover.
________________

Favorite Car
4X4 Jeep Wrangler
________________

If I were a car…
I’d be a DeLorean so that I could go Back to the Future.
________________

Biggest Turn-On
A guy who is sesnitive, funny and a People’s Person
________________

Likes
Being Out-Doors, Horse Riding.
________________

Dislikes
Rude People
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be a professional model and to be the best Mom I can be to my Two Boys
________________

Appears in
Edition 86, CoverGirl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*