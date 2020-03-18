Pic of the Day; Lynne McCarthy features in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition!

|
– Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition
FeatureGirl
– Lynne McCarthy –
AdrenaLynne – AutoBabes Edition 86
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See More of Lynne in Edition 21 and Edition 86 ..
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Lynne McCarthy
________________
StarSign
Sagittarian
________________
Country of Origin
South Africa
________________
Career Highlight
Miss Houston Texas, Miss Pretoria, Miss Johannesburg, various acting roles and obtaining my PhD in MetaPhysics and Philosophy
________________
Fav Car
2020 Bentley Continental GT for it’s class and performance !
________________
First Car
BMW held together with hair-grips!
________________
Biggest Turn-On
A shy guy!
________________
Likes
Psychology, Esoteric studies of the Mind, Modelling & Acting
________________
DisLikes
Negative energies and cruelty
________________
Greatest Ambition
To inspire other models and to grow my charity to assist people and animals where I can!
________________
Appears in
Edition 21, Edition 86
________________
Be the first to comment