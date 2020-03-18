Pic of the Day; Lynne McCarthy features in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition!

18/03/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

FeatureGirl
– Lynne McCarthy –
AdrenaLynne – AutoBabes Edition 86 


See More of Lynne in Edition 21 and Edition 86 ..

Model
Lynne McCarthy
StarSign
Sagittarian
Country of Origin
South Africa
Career Highlight
Miss Houston Texas, Miss Pretoria, Miss Johannesburg, various acting roles and obtaining my PhD in MetaPhysics and Philosophy
Fav Car
2020 Bentley Continental GT for it’s class and performance !
First Car
BMW held together with hair-grips!
Biggest Turn-On
A shy guy!
Likes
Psychology, Esoteric studies of the Mind, Modelling & Acting
DisLikes
Negative energies and cruelty
Greatest Ambition
To inspire other models and to grow my charity to assist people and animals where I can!
Appears in
Edition 21, Edition 86
