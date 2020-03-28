Pic of the Day; Krystal Robertson Appears OnCover of Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

See more of Denise in Edition 86

________________

Model

Krystal Robertson

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

2 Magazine Covers, Calendar & This International Cover.

________________

Favorite Car

4X4 Jeep Wrangler

________________

If I were a car…

I’d be a DeLorean so that I could go Back to the Future.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

A guy who is sesnitive, funny and a People’s Person

________________

Likes

Being Out-Doors, Horse Riding.

________________

Dislikes

Rude People

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be a professional model and to be the best Mom I can be to my Two Boys

________________

Appears in

Edition 86, CoverGirl

_________________