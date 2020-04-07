Pic of the Day; Covergirl Krystal Robertson Appears OnCover of Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

– Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition CoverGirl

– Krystal Robertson –

Krystal Robertson! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 86

<< Previous Next >>

________________________________________________________________ See more of Krystal in Edition 86 ________________________________________________________________

________________ Model

Krystal Robertson

________________ StarSign

Pisces

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlight

2 Magazine Covers, Calendar & This International Cover.

________________ Favorite Car

4X4 Jeep Wrangler

________________ If I were a car…

I’d be a DeLorean so that I could go Back to the Future.

________________ Biggest Turn-On

A guy who is sesnitive, funny and a People’s Person

________________ Likes

Being Out-Doors, Horse Riding.

________________ Dislikes

Rude People

________________ Greatest Ambition

To be a professional model and to be the best Mom I can be to my Two Boys

________________ Appears in

Edition 86, CoverGirl

_________________