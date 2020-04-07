Custom 1969 Mustang Mach 1 427ci Resto Mod

Gary from the Californian BYM Customs shop has been the owner of this gorgeous 1969 Ford MAch 1 Mustang for more than 40 years.

Over a longer time than he can remember, he’s been involved in the slow but very meticulous restoration to the Mach 1 he bought when he was still in High School.

The bright Yellow on Black color scheme makes the car stand out, however the one-off and very custom front end, the beautiful wheels and custom mods ensures that this muscle car gets the eyeballs right away.

It’s certainly not All Show and No Go though, because under under the hood is the powerhouse 427ci SOHC vintage motor that set this car apart in the day! Although meticulously detailed, it retains it’s powerhouse performance.

Check the video below for full details of this remarkable 1969 Mustang Mach1 427 resto.