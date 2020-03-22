Pic of the Day; Natalia Andreeva Features in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition
FeatureGirl
– Natalia Andreeva –
Natalia Andreeva – AutoBabes Edition 86
See More of Natalia in Edition 86 and her PlayboyPlus Pictorials
Model
Natalia Andreeva
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
Russia
Career Highlight
PlayboyPlus Miss October 2019, Playboy covers in Mexico, Germany, Italy and Netherlands
Fav Sport
Russian Football! Especially Euro Cup!
Fav Pass time
Being Nude on the beach as much as possible!
Biggest Turn-On
A guy with positive energy!
Likes
Modelling & Playboy
DisLikes
Not much
Greatest Ambition
To inspire other models and to grow my charity to assist people and animals where I can!
Appears in
Edition 86
