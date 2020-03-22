Is the 2020 Ford Shelby GT350R a BETTER Mustang than the Shelby GT500?
It’s a good question!
And of course the answer is a very personal choice which comes down to what’s important for the person making the decision.
If for example, Power, Fast Shifting Speed and Agility are important to you, especially if you want to drive the car around the city as well as on track, then the 2020 Shelby GT500 is at the very top of your list! However for those who prefer the exhilaration of a naturally aspirated motor, mated to an incredible manual gearbox, then how could you possibly go past the Shelby GT350 R Edition?!
It’s a great problem to have though and in this video, we see how Raiti’s Rides compares the two to come up with an answer!
The Shelby name always represented the highest performance when associated with the Mustang. There are now two Ford Performance Mustangs duking it out for Shelby supremacy. The GT350R is a track weapon like none other. This Voodoo powered Shelby is perfectly balanced when it comes to power & handling. The all new Shelby GT500 is here to reign supreme for total horsepower dominance. It’s 5.2L Supercharged V8 pumps out 760HP, but does it make it the BETTER Mustang?
