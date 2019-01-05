Muscle Car of the Week; 2007 Shelby Super Snake Prototype

The Shelby GT500 is already an impressive and sought after performance car. In 2007 however, when Carroll Shelby and the team at Shelby American produced the 750hp upgraded prototype, it took the world by storm and set a benchmark for the SuperSnake of the next generation also (ie the 2015 to current platform).

These are incredible cars, but we’ll let Kevin Oeste from Muscle Car of the Week tell the story of this particular car ;

