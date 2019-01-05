The 2018 Most Beautiful Face in the World Announced

British film critic TC Candler, founder of The Most Beautiful Face in the World competition, has announced the winner for 2018.

Previous winners have included the faces of actresses Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan and Marion Cottilard, however for 2018, the winner was announced as French model, Thylane Blondeau.

Thylane is no stranger to titles of Most Beautiful, as she was also awarded the title most Beautiful Girl in 2007 when she was only 6 yrs old.

The competition short listed 100 competitors, and the 17-year-old Thylane wone against the top four of Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu in second, Israeli model Yael Shelbia in third and actress/model Liza Soberano in Fourth.

Thylane is the daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau and actress-turned-fashion designer Veronika Loubry, and was entered into modelling at the age of four with a contract for Jean Paul Gaultier.

“I just can’t believe it myself – thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted. I never thought I was once number one! I’m thankful to all of you! I really hope you’re having great holidays and spend nice Christmas with your family… all the best to all of you guys, lots of love.”, She posted on her Instagram.

For those interested in the male category of Most Handsome; it was won by Aquaman Jason Mamoa!