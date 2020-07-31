Shelby American UnVeils the Shelby GT350SE and the 800+Hp Shelby GT500SE

SHELBY AMERICAN UNLEASHES SHELBY GT350SE AND 800+ HORSEPOWER SHELBY GT500SE Shelby American is proud to announce the first Carroll Shelby Signature Edition versions of the 2020 Shelby GT500 and the 2015-2020 model year Shelby GT350, including the vaunted Â“RÂ” model cars. The Signature Editions receive enhanced styling, performance and exclusivity of the two iconic American sports cars. Limited to only 100 per model year, each Shelby Signature Edition car will receive a Shelby serial number and be documented in the official Shelby American Registry. Shelby GT500SE Boasts 800+ Horsepower Shelby American is pushing the latest generation Shelby GT500 supercar to new levels. As the first Carroll Shelby Signature Edition version for this model, the car delivers sizzling styling, razor sharp handling and an additional 40 horsepower. To enhance performance, Shelby American integrated a new pulley and coolers for the 5.2-liter V8 to churn out 800+ horsepower on 93 octane pump gas. The car was lowered with more track-focused springs to match a new aggressive suspension tune. A new ultra-light, vented dry carbon fiber hood cuts 30 pounds off the top of the Shelby GT500SE. The Shelby also features new wheels, tires, interior, badges, stripes and more. A host of options, including the popular widebody package are also available. Plus, the Shelby GT500SE is eligible for further upgrades by Shelby American in the future. The sale of each GT500SE benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation. It also includes membership in Team Shelby, the club that Carroll Shelby established in 2008. Limited to only 100 per model year, each Shelby GT500SE receives a Shelby serial number and will be documented in the official Shelby American Registry. Exclusive and Limited GT350SE The 1965 Shelby GT350 was the first Mustang-based car that Shelby American and Ford Motor Company created together. To celebrate 55 years of collaboration, Shelby American created a Carroll Shelby Signature Edition version of the 2015-2020 Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R. The first program for the current generation car by Shelby American, the Shelby GT350SE features a more aggressive handling package, sporty interior, stripes, special wheels, performance tires and functional styling elements. The 2020 model cars will wear a unique anniversary badge while 2015-2019 cars will have a standard one. Limited to only 100 per model year, each Shelby GT350SEÂ’s Shelby serial number will be documented in the official Shelby American Registry. The sale of each GT350SE benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation. It also includes membership in Team Shelby, the club that Carroll Shelby established in 2008. Subscribe on YouTube Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Like us on Facebook *Late availability on supercharged option. SHELBY®, SHELBY GT®, Shelby GT-H®, GT500®, GT350®, SUPER SNAKE® and SHELBY AMERICAN™ are registered trademarks and/or the tradedress of Carroll Shelby and Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc. (Shelby).