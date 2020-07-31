First 2020 Shelby GT500 Bound for Australia

Australia’s first 2020 Shelby GT500 is set to appear on our shores after Mustang Motorsports secured this gorgeous car in Velocity Blue with painted on White Stripes and Carbon Fiber Track Pack!

Mustang Motorsports are Australia’s premier Mustang Importers and Modifiers and in fact are also an authorized Shelby workshop and dealer.

This gorgeous model is a fine example of the pinnacle Mustang that Ford Performance currently have on their catalogues.

Although not the most powerful Shelby, the Shelby SuperSnake which is an exclusive Shelby American product carries that title, it is however the most powerful Ford product which the GT350 and GT500 are exclusive to.

If you’re unfamiliar with the specifications of this incredible 760Hp vehicle, pls read on ..

2020 Mustang SHELBY GT500 Features & Options

POWER & HANDLING 3.73 TORSEN® limited-slip rear axle

5.2L Supercharged Cross Plane Crank V8

Differential Cooler

Dual Exhaust with Electronic Valves and quad tips

TREMEC® 7- Speed Dual Clutch Transmission

Red-Painted Brembo™ Brake Calipers

Electronic Line-Lock (track use only)

Integrated Driver Control System

Launch Control (track use only)

Selectable Drive Modes

Selectable-effort Electric Power-Assist Steering (EPAS)

MagneRide® Damping System

20″ Flow-formed High-Gloss Black Aluminium Wheels

Four-piston Brembo® rear brake calipers and 15″ two-piece iron discs mounted to aluminium hats

Six-piston Brembo® front brake calipers and 16.5″ two-piece iron discs mounted to aluminium hats

Tire Inflator and Sealant kit INTERIOR FEATURES 6-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar control

6-way power front-passenger seat

Leather/Alcantara®-wrapped with paddle shifters

Leather-trimmed Miko® Suede Sport Seats

Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

9-speaker sound system with amplifier

SiriusXM® Radio

SYNC® 3

Two smart-charging USB ports

Aluminum foot pedals

12″ LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with MyColor®

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Autolights (automatic on/off headlights) with wiper activation

Cupholders (2)

Driver footrest

Floor mats – carpeted, front

Illuminated glove box with lockable door and dedicated space for owner’s manual

Intelligent Access with push-button start

Interior trunk release

MyKey®

Windows, Power – Front one-touch up/down with Global Open

Powerpoints – 2

Rear view camera

Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors

Track Apps™

Universal Garage Door Opener

Instrument Cluster – grey accent gauge cluster and register vents

Premium door trim – Miko® Suede

Ford Performance scuff plates EXTERIOR FEATURES Rear Spoiler

Dual Exhaust with Electronic Valves and quad tips

Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler

Daytime running lights

HID Headlights with LED Signature Lighting

Hood Vents

LED sequential taillights

Mirrors – Power glass, manual folding with integrated Blind Spot Mirror and Gloss Black Cap

Rear diffuser

Rear-window defroster