First 2020 Shelby GT500 Bound for Australia

Australia’s first 2020 Shelby GT500 is set to appear on our shores after Mustang Motorsports secured this gorgeous car in Velocity Blue with painted on White Stripes and Carbon Fiber Track Pack!
Mustang Motorsports are Australia’s premier Mustang Importers and Modifiers and in fact are also an authorized Shelby workshop and dealer.
This gorgeous model is a fine example of the pinnacle Mustang that Ford Performance currently have on their catalogues.
Although not the most powerful Shelby, the Shelby SuperSnake which is an exclusive Shelby American product carries that title, it is however the most powerful Ford product which the GT350 and GT500 are exclusive to.
If you’re unfamiliar with the specifications of this incredible 760Hp vehicle, pls read on ..
2020 Mustang SHELBY GT500 Features & Options
POWER & HANDLING
- 3.73 TORSEN® limited-slip rear axle
- 5.2L Supercharged Cross Plane Crank V8
- Differential Cooler
- Dual Exhaust with Electronic Valves and quad tips
- TREMEC® 7- Speed Dual Clutch Transmission
- Red-Painted Brembo™ Brake Calipers
- Electronic Line-Lock (track use only)
- Integrated Driver Control System
- Launch Control (track use only)
- Selectable Drive Modes
- Selectable-effort Electric Power-Assist Steering (EPAS)
- MagneRide® Damping System
- 20″ Flow-formed High-Gloss Black Aluminium Wheels
- Four-piston Brembo® rear brake calipers and 15″ two-piece iron discs mounted to aluminium hats
- Six-piston Brembo® front brake calipers and 16.5″ two-piece iron discs mounted to aluminium hats
- Tire Inflator and Sealant kit
INTERIOR FEATURES
- 6-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar control
- 6-way power front-passenger seat
- Leather/Alcantara®-wrapped with paddle shifters
- Leather-trimmed Miko® Suede Sport Seats
- Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
- 9-speaker sound system with amplifier
- SiriusXM® Radio
- SYNC® 3
- Two smart-charging USB ports
- Aluminum foot pedals
- 12″ LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with MyColor®
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Autolights (automatic on/off headlights) with wiper activation
- Cupholders (2)
- Driver footrest
- Floor mats – carpeted, front
- Illuminated glove box with lockable door and dedicated space for owner’s manual
- Intelligent Access with push-button start
- Interior trunk release
- MyKey®
- Windows, Power – Front one-touch up/down with Global Open
- Powerpoints – 2
- Rear view camera
- Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors
- Track Apps™
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Instrument Cluster – grey accent gauge cluster and register vents
- Premium door trim – Miko® Suede
- Ford Performance scuff plates
EXTERIOR FEATURES
- Rear Spoiler
- Dual Exhaust with Electronic Valves and quad tips
- Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler
- Daytime running lights
- HID Headlights with LED Signature Lighting
- Hood Vents
- LED sequential taillights
- Mirrors – Power glass, manual folding with integrated Blind Spot Mirror and Gloss Black Cap
- Rear diffuser
- Rear-window defroster
SAFETY
- 3-point safety belt restraint system for all seating positions
- Glove-Box-Door-Integrated Knee Airbag
- AdvanceTrac® with Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder
- Driver’s knee airbag
- Dual front airbags
- Front-seat side-impact airbags
- LATCH Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children
- Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger
- Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags
- SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
- Illuminated entry
- Individual Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Perimeter Alarm
- Remote keyless entry
- SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System
OPTIONAL PACKAGES
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE:
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, featuring 12 speakers, including in-trunk subwoofer, CD player and HD Radio™ Technology
- BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert
- Heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals and Cobra® LED door-projector courtesy puddle lamps
- Voice-Activated touchscreen Navigation System with pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®
- Six-way driver’s seat with three (3) memory settings
HANDLING PACKAGE:
- Gurney flap
- Splitter wickers
CARBON FIBER TRACK PACK:
- 20-inch exposed carbon-fiber wheels
- Michelin® Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires – Front – 305/30 R 20, Rear – 315/30 R 20
- Rear seat delete
- Exposed carbon fiber instrument panel
- Exposed carbon fiber GT4 track wing
- Adjustable strut top mounts*
- RECARO® leather-trimmed seats
- Splitter wickers
- Wheel locking kit
