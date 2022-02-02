We broke into the 8s a few weeks ago with our 2020 Shelby GT500, but that didn’t stop us from looking for areas to improve. With some tuning and suspension adjustments, we’ve finally got a handle on managing the Whipple 3.8L supercharger and looked to put those adjustments to the test on our latest track outing! We also took our tuned 2021 GT500 out for some hits!

