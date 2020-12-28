About a year ago, the boys from Throttle House Youtube Channel got their hands on a 2020 model year Shelby SuperSnake!

This video is the result of their test drive and review.

The Shelby SuperSnake is built from a Mustang GT. Shelby American have modified it into a beast for the road and track and there is nothing like it.

The Whipple Supercharger helps it to make 800hp … and a ton of noise as James and Thomas would say.

See them jump behind the wheel to see if it delivers on the final cost of $170,000 CAD.

“At that price, it’s got some stiff competition”, says James

Watch, enjoy and subscribe … and follow Full Throttle at the social links below;

Instagram!

@thethrottle • Instagram photos and videos

Facebook!

Throttle House | Facebook

#Shelby #Supersnake #GT500