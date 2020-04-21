Katelyn Runck Features in Edition 86

Gorgeous Katelyn Runck, swimsuit and fitness model is well known for her amazing body, but equally as much for her brains! Her ability to integrate a Healthy Lifestyle into her day to day life has her sought after for training, and healthy living advise. In fact on her website KatelynRunck.com, she allows other models and aspiring fitness fans the opportunity to learn more on her successful techniques and how to implement these into their own lives.

Learn more about Katelyn in the POLE POSITION section of Edition 86, or visit Katelyn’s website !