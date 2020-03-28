Craft-Bamboo Racing confirms SRO E-Sport GT Series entry to raise money for COVID-19 Response Fund

Craft-Bamboo Racing have confirmed entry into the SRO E-Sport GT Series Charity Challenge at Monza, with Singaporean simulator driver Charles Theseira at the wheel of the virtual #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The SRO (Stephane Ratel Organization), Kunos Simulazioni and Ak Informatica have joined forces to organise a two-hour Assetto Corsa Competizione race at a virtual iteration of the famous Monza circuit on the 29 March. This inaugural event aims to unite real-world and sim drivers while raising money to help support the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading the charge for Craft-Bamboo Racing in the online charity race will be professional simulator driver Charles Theseira. Theseira is an accomplished simulator driver having finished on the podium in the 2012 and 2014 Gran Turismo Asia Cup, in addition to finishing second in Asia in the ER ESpeed Racing Series in 2018. The 28-year-old is also no stranger to international competition having been the Singapore representative on several occasions, most recently at the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games in 2019.

The real-life Monza circuit was set to open the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS season prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and will now provide a fitting stage for the online contest. Scheduled to run at 14.00 CET (2100hrs GMT +7) on Sunday, the event will feature 40 drivers racing on Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official game of SRO Motorsports Group.

The event will be live-streamed on the various SRO social media channels, and also on the GT World YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/gt1world).

Race Schedule – 29 March 2020 (All Times in GMT +8)

Free Practice | 1600hrs – 1900hrs

Qualifying | 1915hrs – 1945hrs

Race | 2000hrs – 2200hrs

QUOTES