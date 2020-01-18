13th ANNUAL SHELBY BASH

Roar into 2020 at the Team Shelby Bash on March 19  22. Enjoy the Poker Run, Scavenger Hunt, Parties, Car Show and Track Sessions at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway road course. Everyone who tracks their car can also drive a lap on the NASCAR oval!

All performance Shelby cars and Fords are welcome as we honor five decades of the Ford Shelby GT500 and Ford GT. But you don’t have to own a Shelby or Ford to participate!

A very limited number of tickets are available, so design your perfect Team Shelby Bash today at https://bit.ly/30iStB3.