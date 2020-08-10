“Ruby:” 500-hp, Five-Speed, Fully Updated 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 Restomod

A magnificent Restored and Modernized Shelby GT-500 has appeared for sale on the auction site “Hemmings Auctions“.

This is a magnificent example in the appropriately named colour of Red-Fire Metallic! With accented stripes in Tungsten, the car is definitely an eye catcher and a head turner! There’s no question that this is a big dollar car and in fact the online auction currently stands at a bid of $USD135,000 as at the 6th of August It’ll be interesting to see the final price.

Here’s what the site says about the car;

Shelby G.T.500 and movie-inspired Mustang restomods have been popular for years, but inspiration needn’t encourage copying. This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 restomod reinterprets the genre with those iconic styling touches, but tweaks the theme distinctly with a metallic red-and-silver paint scheme and additional custom touches.

The product of a three-year, 1,300-hour rotisserie restoration, this Mustang Fastback is in show-quality condition, according to MS Classic Cars, the selling dealer offering it here. It’s powered by a Roush Performance aluminum 468-cubic-inch FE-based V-8 engine producing more than 500 horsepower and it’s matched with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission. This car was autographed by Carroll Shelby and Jack Roush and it’s a multiple award winner, including the MCA Nationals Lark Bragg award. On top of that, it was a magazine cover car for Modified Mustangs and Fords and Mustang Magazine. Copies of the publications are included with the sale.

This Mustang emerged from Ford’s San Jose, California plant as a Wimbledon White GT with a red interior and the S-code big-block 390 V-8 and an automatic transmission. It apparently spent most of its years in the South, before being purchased by a gentleman from Florida, who intended to restore the car to original condition, but found it was “too far gone” for that and proceeded with the restomod build. Before acquisition by the selling dealer this past spring, a subsequent owner used it for shows and occasional pleasure drives. Since completion, this reimagined Mustang has been driven only 2,683 miles.

EXTERIOR

Although immediately identifiable as a restomodded ‘67 Mustang, this one varies with late-model Ford Redfire Metallic paint complemented with Tungsten stripes. The hood is a fiberglass Shelby G.T. 500-style hood with the louvers reshaped a bit. And rather than the typical twin stripes, the execution here is a Super Snake stripe down the center of the car, which works better with the hood lines, according to the seller. Additional exterior appointments include chrome dual Shelby style mirrors, custom upper and lower front grille inserts, custom lights and rear quarter Shelby gas cap with functioning filler. Shelby G.T.500 badges are affixed to the front fenders and the rear panel between the tail/brake lights. The car rolls on Raceline 239-GT polished wheels, 18 x 8 inches in the front and 18 x 10 inches wide in the rear, wrapped with Nitto NT555 tires, 245/40ZR18 on the front and 275/40ZR18 on the back.

MS Classic Cars describes the exterior condition of this car as outstanding, with “excellent” fit and finish, with most of the sheet metal reportedly replaced during the extensive restoration. The custom front nose aligns to the hood and fenders very well and the custom fender moldings, lower moldings with exhaust cut outs and side scoops are molded onto the body with no seams. The custom rear deck lid, quarter caps, rear panel, rear bumper and lower valiance also align excellently. The car was finished in two-stage PPG Redfire Metallic paint with Tungsten Super Snake stripes. The paintwork remains in show-quality condition, with no noteworthy blemishes or swirl marks, according to the seller. All of the glass is new and tinted throughout and all of the window trim, including the side vents, were restored or replaced and look to be in excellent condition.

INTERIOR

During the restoration, this ’67 Fastback’s cabin was stripped to an empty shell and trimmed with heat and sound insulation, before all-new everything was installed, including the headliner, sun visors, rear view mirror, dash pad, dash, dash hardware, door sills, door panels, seats, carpeting etc. Some of the custom features include a four-point roll bar with G-Force Pro Series harnesses, chrome fire extinguisher, stainless trim throughout, Auto Meter Pro-Comp Ultra-Lite white-face gauges, brushed tilt steering column, Moto-Lita wood steering wheel, TCP pedals, Procar bucket seats, matching folding rear seat, center console with storage compartment, TKO shifter with black shift knob, Alpine stereo head unit, kick panel speakers, and carpeted floor mats with Cobra logo. The trunk compartment was completely carpeted and is home to the Optima Yellow Top battery. A power cut off knob was installed under the passenger seat. All of the accessories, extensive gauges and lights on the interior function correctly, according to the seller.

ENGINE

This Mustang is powered by a Roush Performance all-aluminum 468-cubic-inch FE V-8 rated at more than 500 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Details include: a Shelby aluminum block, with 4.25-inch bores and a 4.18-inch with a Scat forged-steel crankshaft; Scat forged-steel connecting rods; Wiseco forged aluminum pistons (10:1 compression ratio), Edelbrock FE aluminum cylinder heads with 2.09-inch intake/1.66-inch exhaust valves and Harland Sharp 1.76-ratio roller rocker arms; Crane hydraulic roller camshaft with 302/308 degrees duration and 0.598/0.616-inch lift; Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold topped with a Holley/Quick Fuel Street Brawler 750 four-barrel carburetor; and a complete MSD ignition system. The engine is dressed with black cast Shelby valve covers, black Shelby air cleaner and a custom front runner pulley system.

The engine has been tuned and starts, idles and runs without issues or leaks, according to the seller. It is cooled by a Be-Cool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans and a billet overfill canister, while it exhales through FPA long-tube ceramic-coated headers and a 2.5-inch stainless exhaust system with SpinTech mufflers. The side exhaust exits the cut outs in the lower rocker molding.

DRIVELINE

The engine is coupled to a TREMEC TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission, which is matched with a McLeod 12-inch clutch and a Roush Performance billet-steel flywheel. This clutch is easy to operate and shifting is smooth and trouble free, per the seller. Power is transferred through a Chris Alston’s Chassisworks Fab9 9-inch rear axle. It has a Strange Engineering third member, 31-spline axles and 3.70 gears.

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

The undercarriage of this car appears to be extremely well detailed and the suspension features all-new high-performance components, including a power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system that’s part of a Total Control Products complete front suspension system, including coil-over shocks and springs. The rear suspension system features a g-Bar four-link with coil-overs. The Wilwood four-wheel-disc-brake system features 13-inch rotors, electric power assist and ABS. There is also a billet aluminum master cylinder. Finally, there’s a Fuel Safe fuel cell mounted beneath the trunk floor. There are no known issues with the chassis and suspension components and the car drives and brakes well, according to the seller.

DOCUMENTATION

A Certificate of Authenticity from Carroll Shelby for his signature and a photo of Jack Roush autographing the car are included, along with a Marti Auto Works Deluxe Report that outlines the car’s original build specs and production information.

This unique 1967 Mustang Fastback 2+2 restomod, however, is not about the original numbers. It’s a vision of modern performance conveyed through the lens of the popular silhouette—a vision that sticks with you for a lot longer than 60 seconds.