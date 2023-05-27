The Shelby Super Snake is famous for it’s high Horsepower with a bullet proof strig drivetrain.

And this rare one off is exactly that boasting 800Hp from it’s Supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote engine, and lightning acceleration from it’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Typically the performance is the top priority that the Shelby buyer is interested in and wants. However the power steering, power brakes, air conditioning that come standard are nice to have creature comforts as are the Recaro seats and embroidered head-rests.

However, this one-off is even more special because of the Count’s Kustoms paintwork and finishing touches.

The car sold for an incredible $USD350,000 at the Barrett Jackson auction recently, which the whole amount will go to assist the Camp Freedom charity. Camp Freedom has served over 6,500 disabled veterans, first responders, their families, and Gold Star families on their 2,350 acres over the past 5 years.

To see the treatment by Count’s Kustoms, have a look at a behind-the-scenes video of this unique 2021 Shelby Super Snake widebody convertible speedster Count’s Kustoms Edition in this official video from the Count’s Kustoms Network: