Jim Caviezel’s 2014 Shelby GT500 Super Snake – Jay Leno’s Garage

American actor Jim Caviezel is special guest on this episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, and talks about the inspiration behind the idea to make this 850 horsepower tribute Mustang.

In collaboration with Chip Foose, and obvious input also from Shelby American, the car is a moving tribute in memory and in honor of the fallen heroes of `Extortion 17′ and those that gave their lives in the Middle East in 2011 protecting the USA and Allies.

For those unaware, Extortion 17 was the name given to the team of American Special Forces soldiers of the 75th Ranger Regiment posted in Afghanistan 2011. The car is Jim’s memorial to the 25 operations team and the 18 staff who were killed when the chopper they were in was shot down in battle.

