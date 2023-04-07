850 bhp @ 7,700 rpm

673 lb-ft torque @ 4,600 rpm

3.0L Supercharger System

High-Flow Throttle Body

High-Flow Fuel Injectors

High-Flow Heat Exchanger

High-Flow Air Induction System

Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing

All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

Professional Installation

Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)

Hennessey® Exterior Badging

Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque

2 Year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Mustang GT350 Upgrades & Modifications

Mustang’s GT350 Upgrades by Hennessey® Performance are warranty-guaranteed! Our HPE performance upgrades and modifications package ramp up the power to 850HP.

Hennessey Performance offers only the highest-quality builds, and we are recognized for having the best warranty in the industry. Our strict quality control and high assessment standards help us deliver the best possible product. In addition, to protect owners, their investments, and their vehicles, we have stringent requirements and standards for vehicles we accept for upgrades.

When vehicles get older and accumulate miles, components age, and wear – understandably, the risk factor of modifying them increases. As a result, Hennessey Performance does not offer a warranty on vehicles older than three years, regardless of condition or maintenance, or vehicles with more than 20,000 miles.