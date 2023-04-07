Offered in the final year of GT350 production, the 2020 Heritage Edition Shelby GT350 features a unique Wimbledon white exterior with guardsman blue badging and stripes. Under the hood, the GT350 and GT350R are fitted with a naturally aspirated 5.2L flat-plane crank V8 that produces 524 hp. Hennessey’s supercharged ‘H850‘ upgrade bumps that number to a GT500 rivaling 850-hp and more than 670 lb-ft of torque.
SPECIFICATIONS
FORD MUSTANG GT350
- 850 bhp @ 7,700 rpm
- 673 lb-ft torque @ 4,600 rpm
- 3.0L Supercharger System
- High-Flow Throttle Body
- High-Flow Fuel Injectors
- High-Flow Heat Exchanger
- High-Flow Air Induction System
- Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
- All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
- Professional Installation
- Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
- Hennessey® Exterior Badging
- Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
- 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Mustang GT350 Upgrades & Modifications
Mustang’s GT350 Upgrades by Hennessey® Performance are warranty-guaranteed! Our HPE performance upgrades and modifications package ramp up the power to 850HP.
