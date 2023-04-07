‘H850’ Supercharged Mustang GT350 by Hennessey

Offered in the final year of GT350 production, the 2020 Heritage Edition Shelby GT350 features a unique Wimbledon white exterior with guardsman blue badging and stripes. Under the hood, the GT350 and GT350R are fitted with a naturally aspirated 5.2L flat-plane crank V8 that produces 524 hp. Hennessey’s supercharged ‘H850‘ upgrade bumps that number to a GT500 rivaling 850-hp and more than 670 lb-ft of torque.

SPECIFICATIONS

FORD MUSTANG GT350

  • 850 bhp @ 7,700 rpm
  • 673 lb-ft torque @ 4,600 rpm
  • 3.0L Supercharger System
  • High-Flow Throttle Body
  • High-Flow Fuel Injectors
  • High-Flow Heat Exchanger
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
  • All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • Hennessey® Exterior Badging
  • Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Mustang GT350 Upgrades & Modifications

Mustang’s GT350 Upgrades by Hennessey® Performance are warranty-guaranteed! Our HPE performance upgrades and modifications package ramp up the power to 850HP.

Hennessey Performance offers only the highest-quality builds, and we are recognized for having the best warranty in the industry. Our strict quality control and high assessment standards help us deliver the best possible product. In addition, to protect owners, their investments, and their vehicles, we have stringent requirements and standards for vehicles we accept for upgrades.
When vehicles get older and accumulate miles, components age, and wear – understandably, the risk factor of modifying them increases. As a result, Hennessey Performance does not offer a warranty on vehicles older than three years, regardless of condition or maintenance, or vehicles with more than 20,000 miles.

 

