Supercars driver-turned-OnlyFans star Renee Gracie is set to make her racing return in the GT World Challenge Australia, starting from round two at Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway. Despite her success in the adult film industry, Gracie’s return to racing has been met with hesitancy from prospective teams, but the GT fraternity has largely endorsed her participation.

Gracie’s comeback to racing has been documented by Stan Originals in a new documentary series titled Revealed: Renee Gracie. Speaking exclusively to Wide World of Sports, Gracie shared that the constant attention from fans spurred her interest in returning to the track.

“When I left, I was done,” said Gracie. “Every day for three years, I reckon I got asked ‘When are you getting back into racing? You should race again’ on Instagram, Facebook and my OnlyFans – like everywhere people were always coming back to me on all different platforms asking me the same questions.”

Gracie’s post-racing career has been the major obstacle for her return, as many teams are hesitant to associate themselves with her due to her involvement in the adult film industry. However, Gracie is driven to change perceptions and attitudes.

“It shouldn’t matter what you do or who you are or what path you’re going down, what your career is, how you make money,” Gracie explained. “I should just be able to go, ‘Hey, look, I’m looking at doing this’ and people should just be willing to help and support me, regardless of what I do and who I am.”

Despite the challenges, Gracie has found a home in the GT World Challenge Australia, which offers ample on-track time and broadcast coverage.

“It was really just sort of outside the box thinking in regards to opportunity and where it could grow to and potentially move to and GT fit perfectly in the middle of all of that,” said Gracie. “The look of the series as well, in regards to the cars that you have, the quality that they’re putting into races like this and events is also really important from a corporate sponsorship point of view.”

Gracie’s participation in the GT World Challenge Australia is a testament to her perseverance and determination to return to the sport she loves. As she prepares for her racing comeback, Gracie hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams regardless of societal norms or expectations.

