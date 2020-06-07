Former V8 Supercars driver Renee Gracie revealed she is now an adult entertainer

She made history by being the first female driver to enter the V8 Supercars series fulltime. And it’s probably true once again that she’s making history by being the first female V8 Supercars driver to switch profession and become an Adult Entertainer.

Renee Gracie was in fact a driver with Paul Morris Motorsport and also partnered with Simona de Silvestro for the 2015 Bathurst under sponsorship by Harvey Norman.

However Renee admits that she struggled to maintain her sponsorship and make a living from the sport.

“I simply wasn’t good at it!”, she says honestly

“I wasn’t getting the results and couldn’t get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished,” she said.

Renee tried working in a car yard for a while, but when she started posting her nude pics and sex videos online, she admits to earning almost $3000 in her first week. Since then, she’s been able to maintain significant increase in funding that pays for her lifestyle.

