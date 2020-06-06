Bowden’s Own $24Million Bathurst Collection On Display To Public.

When Dan Bowden walks into the family `garage’, he knows he’s stepping back to a bygone era of Australian Performance and Muscle Cars!

He, his brother Chris and father David, have spent years collecting Australia’s finest collection of Bathurst Racers and other performance icons, to the point where the collection now has a total insurance value of $24Million!

Now the Bowden family would like to open up this incredible collection to the public to give Australians the opportunity to see some of these cars that forge Australian Motor Racing at the highest levels.

The collection includes both Fords and Holdens, as well as a $2Mil GT40 and a priceless genuine Shelby Cobra.

Highlights include Ford’s GTHO Phase 4 Falcon and Peter Brock’s No 5 Torana which holds the record for the most dominant won in motor-racing history.

For more details, visit Bowden’s Own Website and check the video below;