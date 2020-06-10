Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury Sign Two Fight Deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have come to an `In-Principle’ agreement for TWO Blockbuster fights as reported by Eddie Hearn (Joshua’s promoter).

Eddie Hearn reports that negotiations have been under way between the two for several weeks and that the terms were in place for the British world heavyweight champions to go into the ring.

Although contracts are yet to be signed, Eddie Hearn’s office reports that the multi-title holder (WBA, IBF and WBO) Joshua will face WBC champion Fury for the title of undisputed heavyweight king of 2021.