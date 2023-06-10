In a stunning turn of events, Australian boxer Cherneka Johnson has managed to capture the attention of the world with her recent outfit choice ahead of her highly anticipated fight at Wembley. The risqué ensemble has left boxing fans in a spin, creating quite a buzz surrounding the upcoming event.

Johnson, the current IBF super-bantamweight world champion, has been making headlines recently, particularly due to her remarkable recovery from a severe head injury. As she prepares to defend her title against Britain’s Ellie Scotney at Wembley Arena this Saturday, the 28-year-old decided to add an unexpected twist to the pre-fight weigh-in.

Just 24 hours before the highly anticipated bout, Johnson arrived at the weigh-in donning what appeared to be nothing but white body paint covering her torso. This audacious fashion choice immediately caught the eye of spectators and the media alike. Alongside Scotney, her formidable challenger, Johnson confidently posed for the cameras, making a bold statement ahead of their clash in the ring.

However, the weigh-in was not the only thing that Johnson unveiled that day. She took the opportunity to announce the launch of her OnlyFans account, a platform notorious for its adult content. To mark this occasion, she posed topless for the camera, adorned in what seemed to be body paint, showcasing her support for the new venture.

Joining her in the picture was none other than fellow boxer and OnlyFans star, Elle Brooke, from the Misfits boxing stable. It seems that Johnson is following in the footsteps of another successful world champion, Ebanie Bridges, who also manages her own OnlyFans account. Johnson’s decision to embrace this unconventional avenue adds an intriguing layer to her already captivating persona.

Through her OnlyFans account, Johnson plans to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes content, providing fans with insights into her life, fight preparations, training routines, and nutrition. Additionally, subscribers will have the unique opportunity to engage with the boxer on a more personal level through chats and connections.

Excited about the new venture, Johnson expressed her enthusiasm, stating,

“I’m excited to announce my partnership with OnlyFans where I will be posting behind-the-scenes glimpses into my life, fight preparation, training, nutrition, and all the stuff you don’t get to see on other social platforms. If you want to connect with me there and gain insights, chat (after the fight, of course), make special requests, see exclusive content you won’t see anywhere else, then hit the link in my bio and subscribe.”

It’s worth noting that Johnson’s decision to venture into the realm of OnlyFans has received support from her fellow boxer, Ebanie Bridges. Bridges commended Johnson’s daring attire at the weigh-in, praising the Aussie’s ability to challenge promoter Eddie Hearn with her bold fashion statement.

With a professional record of 15 wins and just one defeat, Johnson has been a formidable force in the boxing world since transitioning from amateur to professional in 2016. Her only loss came in March 2021 when she was defeated by Shannon O’Connell in a split decision, a setback that she has undoubtedly used to fuel her determination and growth as a boxer.

Johnson and Scotney’s fight will be featured as part of the undercard for Sunny Edwards’ world title defense against Andres Campos. As anticipation builds for this exhilarating night of boxing at Wembley, all eyes will be on Johnson, not only for her fighting skills but also for her bold fashion choices and her newly launched OnlyFans account, adding an intriguing element to an already captivating career.