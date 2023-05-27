Pic of the Day; CoverGirl Sarah Jordan appears On Cover of Edition 104 – The AI Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 104 – The AI Glamour Edition

CoverGirl
– Sarah Jordan –
Sarah Jordan ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 104

 

________________________________________________________________

See more of Sarah in Edition 104

 ______________________________________________________________

 

Edition 104 – The AI Glamour Edition

Autobabes Edition 104 – May / June 2023Cover girl: Sarah Jordan, Feature girls: Jenna Dreamz and Sophia Stiletto, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Lamborghini Revuelto, Gordon Murray T.33, Alpine A110 GT4, AC Cobra GT Roadster, Maserati MC20 GT2, Rolls Royce Black…

________________

Model
Sarah Jordan
________________

StarSign
Leo
________________

Country of Origin 
Adelaide, Australia
________________

Career Highlights
Being voted Model of the Year in 2020, but being the first ever CoverGirl on an autobabes magazine cover is the absolute best highlight ever.
________________

Favorite Car
Corvette Z06!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
 Someone who is kind and respectful but being tall and handsome helps also 🙂
________________

Likes
Modeling, Sports cars
 ________________

DisLikes
Judgement
 ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To grow as a professional model, engage with more brands and inspire other models also !
________________

Appears in
Cover Girl, Edition 104

________________

 

 

