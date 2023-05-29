Grinspoon’s first headline tour in 4 years will again ignite concert stages on their highly anticipated Easy Detention Tour.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey as they perform highlights from both 1999’s ‘Easy’ (Ready 1, Secrets, Rock Show, Violent & Lazy) and 2002’s ‘New Detention’ (Chemical Heart, Lost Control, No Reason, 1000 Miles). Plus Fan Favourites in a 90-minute headline set.

Exclusive Presale Starts at Thursday 1st of June 10am Local Time

Get ready to unleash your inner rock ‘n’ roll beast and experience the sheer exhilaration of Grinspoon and their notoriously high-energy shows live!