Hayley Dean is the March 2021 All Star for PlayboyPlus. She appeared also in Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition as a feature model.

From the PlayboyPlus profile; On the location of a music studio in Los Angeles, California, this Akron, Ohio native poses for the photographer, Agent X.

“My passion is empowering other women,” says Harley of what drives her. There is nothing stronger than women helping other women.” An adult performer since entering the industry in 2014, Harley is also a longtime Playboy fan.”

“I was sneaking [and] reading Playboy since I was in my early teens,” she laughs. “I feel so honored; I love posing nude. The appreciation I have for my body is why I have so much confidence and trust in myself, especially when making art.”

When she’s not on a set, Harley is back home, working on her business and unwinding when she’s not. “I’m from Ohio — I love how peaceful it can be in the quiet,” she shares. “I am definitely most proud of my ability to multitask in business. I feel sexiest in my blazer!”

