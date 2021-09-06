– Appearing in Edition 94 – The Glamour Glamour Edition FeatureGirl

– Keisha Grey –

Keisha Grey! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94

Model

Keisha Grey

StarSign

Gemini

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

PlayboyPlus, Playboy All Star, Nominated for AVN Best New Actress 2015.

Worked with

Twistys, BangBros, Brazzers, Reality Kings!

Favourite things

Gym, Dancing & Travelling

Romance

I like someone who is goofy but can be serious when I need him to be!

Likes

Dogs, Pizza

DisLikes

Annoying things!

Greatest Ambition

To continue my work with PlayboyPlus and grow my adult network.

Appears in Edition 94 Feature Girl

_________________