Newcomer to the PlayboyPlus network, Claudia Tihan, brings her adventurous spirit to set on location in Tulum, Mexico, with thanks to photographer, Madeline Northway.

“If I could have a superpower, it would be teleportation,” she says. “I’d use it to teleport myself from different cities and countries!”

“Playboy for me means power,” she shares. “I’m still shocked knowing I’m a part of it! I feel sexy.” When it comes to posing nude, Claudia is all about encouraging others to embrace their bodies.

“Some days I’m like ‘fuck yeah,’ and some days I’m like, ‘no one look at me,’” she says about posing nude. “We all have different shapes, colors, scars, moles, beauty marks — you name it. I think the human body is an amazing thing.”