On this day in 2016, one of our fan favourite cover-girls, Viviana Soldano Fabrizio appeared on the cover of Edition 62 – The World Glamour Edition.

This was a photoset photographed on location in USA and provided to us exclusively by Glamour Photographers George Kontaxis and Mario Barberio.

In the set, Viviana appears in a combination of lingerie and swimsuit in a glamour style.

You can download Edition 62 from your Member areas or you can register to create a profile.

Note that Viviana of course went on to appear on the cover of the Editions listed below;

Visit Viviana here;

Viviana Soldano | Vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;