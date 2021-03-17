On this Day; Covergirl Viviana Soldano Fabrizio appeared on cover of Edition 62 – The World Glamour Edition

17/03/2021 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

On this day in 2016, one of our fan favourite cover-girls, Viviana Soldano Fabrizio appeared on the cover of Edition 62 – The World Glamour Edition.

This was a photoset photographed on location in USA and provided to us exclusively by Glamour Photographers George Kontaxis and Mario Barberio.

In the set, Viviana appears in a combination of  lingerie and swimsuit in a glamour style.

You can download Edition 62 from your Member areas or you can register to create a profile.

Note that Viviana of course went on to appear on the cover of the Editions listed below;

Visit Viviana here;

Viviana Soldano | Vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

Amore For Dogs | Amorefordogs.org

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*