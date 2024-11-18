Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix Brings Hollywood Style Glamour to the Boxing Ring!

Today (AEST), Netflix presents an unprecedented boxing event as Jake Paul, 27, takes on the legendary Mike Tyson, 58. Beyond the main event, the evening promises a fusion of sport and Hollywood glamour, featuring a lineup of stunning ring girls who will add allure to the spectacle.

Meet the Ring Girls:

Sydney Thomas

At just 20, Sydney Thomas is rapidly making her mark in the modeling and social media spheres. With 236k followers on Instagram and 640k on TikTok, she shares engaging content centered around college life, fitness, and lifestyle. Expressing her excitement for the event, Sydney posted on TikTok in her ring girl attire, captioning, “Excited to be an official event model for Paul vs. Tyson. Who you got?” TikTok

Virginia Sanhouse

Hailing from Venezuela, 24-year-old Virginia Sanhouse boasts a massive online presence with 5.5 million followers on TikTok and 2 million on Instagram. Since moving to the U.S. in 2018, she has established herself as a model, digital creator, and entrepreneur, founding fitness and swimwear brands Sanhouse Fit and Sabana Swim. TikTok

Lexi Williams

A seasoned professional in the modeling industry, 31-year-old Lexi Williams is a Fashion Nova ambassador who recently graced the runway at the 2024 Miami Swim Week. With 1.4 million Instagram followers, this Los Angeles-based model shared her enthusiasm for the fight, stating, “I’m so excited to be a part of this moment!”

Delia Sylvain

Mexican fitness model and social media influencer Delia Sylvain, 26, has experience as a ring girl for Showtime boxing events. As a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, she frequently shares her fitness and fashion journey with her 77k Instagram followers. Famous Birthdays

Raphaela Milagres

Brazilian model Raphaela Milagres, 30, is a veteran ring girl, having participated in events like Jake Paul vs. Andre August. An accomplished bikini model who placed eighth at the 2018 Ms. Olympia competition, she has garnered a dedicated Instagram following of 117k.

This event seamlessly blends high-stakes boxing with Hollywood glamour, promising an unforgettable experience for viewers. The combination of legendary fighters and these captivating ring girls ensures that tonight’s event is not to be missed.

