Ian Moss announces One Guitar One Night Only Tour

Over two sets, Ian and his handpicked trio will combine the very best of his vast musical catalogue, including Bow River and Georgia On My Mind, with classic standards like Cry Me A River and Angel Eyes, and a few surprise choices, making it a performance not to be missed.

Presented in a way you have never seen Mossy before, the tour will travel to the Princess Theatre (Brisbane), Hindley St Music Hall (Adelaide), Heath Ledger Theatre (Perth), City Recital Hall (Sydney), Theatre Royal (Hobart), and the Melbourne Recital Centre.

The Mosstrooper Fanclub First Access Presale will commence on Wednesday, 20 November at 9:00am and end on Thursday, 21 November at 11:59pm (local time) or until the allocation is exhausted.

To sign up for the pre-order, register HERE

General Public tickets go on sale at 9:00am (local times) on Friday, 22 November from ianmoss.com.au/tour

Also available will be a strictly limited number of VIP Experience Package tickets, giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see Ian at work up close and personal.

The VIP Experience Package tickets include:

* VIP Lanyard

* Best seating in the house

* Meet & Greet and Photo opportunity with Ian before the show

* First Access to tour merchandise

* Exclusive Pre-Show performance

* Q&A session

Please note:

– The VIP Experience will commence at 5:00pm sharp at each venue with arrivals from 4:30pm.

– Times are subject to change.

VIP Experience packages are strictly limited (subject to venue seating), and no photos or videoing will be permitted during soundcheck. We prefer you sit, listen, and enjoy this unique up-close experience.