Craft-Bamboo Racing completes #77 GT World Challenge Asia line-up with Singaporean talent Danial Frost

Danial Frost joins Craft-Bamboo Racing as the second driver for the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Silver class

The Singaporean racer makes his GT3 debut during mandatory military service, competing in Rounds 1-4 (Sepang and Mandalika)

Craft-Bamboo Racing is confident Frost’s open-wheel pedigree will bring new experience to the team

Craft-Bamboo Racing is thrilled to announce Danial Frost (SIN) as the second confirmed driver for the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship (GTWC Asia). The Singaporean racer will join Jiatong Liang (CHN) in the Silver class for the opening rounds at Sepang International Circuit (April 11-13) and Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit (May 9-11), marking Frost’s debut in GT3 competition.

Frost, a rising talent in open-wheel racing, has built an impressive resume in USF Pro Championships (formerly Road to Indy), including victories in Indy Pro 2000 and Indy NXT. Currently in his second year of mandatory military service in Singapore, Frost has seized the opportunity to expand his racing horizons with Craft-Bamboo Racing. His transition to GT3 machinery represents an exciting new chapter in his career as he balances military commitments with his ambition to compete at the highest levels of motorsport in Asia.

Craft-Bamboo Racing has been a mainstay in Asia’s premier GT series since its 2017 inception. The squad’s storied history at Sepang includes clinching the 2023 drivers title at the Malaysian circuit—a venue where Frost will now debut.

“I’m super stoked to be joining Craft-Bamboo Racing’s #77,” said Frost. “Taking on the challenge of driving a GT3 is exciting, and I’m confident that together, we’ll unlock our full potential and achieve our goals. Returning to Sepang International Circuit, where my racing career began, feels like the perfect way to start this new chapter. A big welcome to DEN-JET as we embark on this journey together, and huge thanks to the team and everyone involved in making this partnership a reality!”

“We’re really excited to have Danial join the team to kick off our campaign for the 2025 season in the Silver class” said Team Principal Darryl O’Young. “I’ve been following Danial’s single seater career in the US, so when we had the chance to have him in our car, we made it happen. For sure it will be a challenge for him to adapt to GT3 machinery, but I’m confident the team will provide him with a strong car to maximise his potential.”

The #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will feature Craft-Bamboo’s signature green and black livery as the Hong Kong-based squad prepares for the season opener at Sepang. With support from Frost’s sponsor DEN-JET, the team is focused on starting their 2025 campaign with strong results.

2025 GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS Calendar

11-13 April 2025 | Rounds 1 and 2 – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

9-11 May 2025 | Rounds 3 and 4 – Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Indonesia

30 May-1 June 2025 | Rounds 5 and 6 – Chang International Circuit, Thailand

11-13 July 2025 | Rounds 7 and 8 – Fuji International Speedway, Japan

29-31 August 2025 | Rounds 9 and 10 – Okayama International Circuit, Japan

17-19 October 2025 | Rounds 11 and 12 – Beijing Street Circuit, China