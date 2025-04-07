Tim Tszyu defeats Joey Spencer to win the WBO Intercontinental Super Welterweight Title.

On a crisp Sunday afternoon in Newcastle, Australia, Tim Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) returned to the ring in a pivotal super welterweight clash against American Joey Spencer (19-2, 11 KOs). After suffering two consecutive losses in 2024—to Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev—Tszyu faced immense pressure to reclaim his standing in the division. The former WBO super welterweight champion delivered a clinical performance, stopping Spencer in the fourth round to win the WBO Intercontinental Super Welterweight title and signal his resurgence. Below is a detailed, round-by-round account of how the action unfolded at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Round 1: Feeling Out the Foe

As the opening bell rang, Tim Tszyu emerged to a roaring crowd, walking out to a mix of 50 Cent’s “Many Men” and Men at Work’s “Down Under,” exuding calm confidence. Joey Spencer, the 24-year-old Michigan native, entered with a determined glare, looking to upset the hometown hero. The round began cautiously, with both fighters sizing each other up in a classic feeling-out process. Tszyu, standing at 5’9” with a 71-inch reach, circled to his left, pawing with a tentative jab to gauge Spencer’s reactions. Spencer, slightly shorter at 5’8” but equally rangy, responded with a crisp jab of his own, targeting Tszyu’s chest.

Midway through, Spencer stepped in with a quick one-two, landing a left to Tszyu’s body, though the Australian absorbed it without flinching. Tszyu countered with a stiff jab to Spencer’s face, snapping the American’s head back slightly. Neither fighter committed heavily, but Spencer pressed forward late in the round, landing another body shot—a right to the ribs—while Tszyu brushed off a glancing left hook with a subtle head movement. The round ended with minimal action, but Spencer’s busier output gave him a slight edge. Score: 10-9 Spencer.

Round 2: Tszyu Finds His Rhythm

Round 2 saw Tszyu settle into the fight, his laser-like focus sharpening. He opened with a double jab, popping Spencer’s head back and following with a probing right hand that grazed the American’s guard. Spencer, undeterred, dug a sharp left hook into Tszyu’s midsection, aiming to slow the Australian’s movement. Tszyu answered immediately, firing a counter right hand that caught Spencer flush on the chin, forcing a brief nod of acknowledgment from the American.

The pace quickened as Tszyu began stalking forward, cutting off the ring. He landed a crisp left hook to Spencer’s temple, then a jab to the belly, testing his opponent’s durability. Spencer, showing resilience, fired back with a three-punch combo—jab, right, left—but Tszyu slipped the final blow and countered with a thudding right to the body. Against the ropes, Spencer covered up as Tszyu unleashed a short uppercut that narrowly missed. The round closed with Tszyu in control, his precision starting to shine. Score: 10-9 Tszyu.

Round 3: Tszyu Turns Up the Heat

By Round 3, Tszyu’s patience paid off as he began to impose his will. He opened with a stinging jab that split Spencer’s guard, followed by a right cross that landed squarely on the American’s cheek, causing visible swelling around Spencer’s left eye. Spencer, now retreating, tried to reset with a jab, but Tszyu marched him down, pinning him against the ropes. A vicious combination ensued—left hook to the body, right to the head, then another left upstairs—each punch drawing gasps from the crowd. Spencer, showing heart, ducked under a wild Tszyu left and landed a counter right to the body, but it lacked the steam to deter Tszyu’s advance.

Late in the round, Tszyu caught Spencer with a brutal left hook that rocked the American back into the ropes. Spencer slipped to the canvas, but the referee ruled it a slip rather than a knockdown. Undeterred, Tszyu pressed forward, landing a series of jabs and a final right hand that left Spencer wincing as the bell sounded. The Aussie’s dominance was clear. Score: 10-9 Tszyu.

Round 4: The Finish

The fourth round was Tszyu’s masterpiece. Sensing blood in the water, he emerged with ferocious intent, stalking Spencer from the opening seconds. A quick jab set up a thunderous right hand that crashed into Spencer’s jaw, staggering him. Tszyu pounced, driving Spencer to the ropes with a barrage—left hook to the body, right uppercut, left to the head—each blow landing with sickening force. Spencer, his guard faltering, tried to clinch, but Tszyu shoved him off and unleashed a relentless flurry. A right cross snapped Spencer’s head back, followed by a left hook that swelled his eye further.

Cornered and overwhelmed, Spencer absorbed a devastating six-punch combination—body, head, body, head, head, head—as Tszyu’s hand speed dazzled. With 2:18 elapsed, Spencer’s father and trainer threw in the towel, signaling surrender as the referee waved off the fight. The Newcastle crowd erupted as Tszyu raised his fists in triumph, reclaiming his place among boxing’s elite. Result: Tszyu wins by TKO at 2:18 of Round 4.

Post-Fight Fallout

Tszyu’s record improved to 25-2, with 18 knockouts, extending the Tszyu family’s unbeaten streak in Australia to 51-0 across Kostya, Tim, and Nikita. The victory erased doubts from his 2024 setbacks, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster against Keith Thurman later in 2025.

“Sign the contract, big boy,” Tszyu taunted post-fight, eyeing the former unified welterweight champ.

Despite the fun factor in calling out Thurman, Tszyu may be better served to focus on opponents who actually make professional sense and add value to his journey. Thurman holds no title, is not a big money drawing card and offers no reward for risk to Tszyu. He would be much more intelligently advised to pursue Fundora in a rematch and regain the title that was lost there for no reason at all as it should have been a No Contest.

For Spencer (19-2, 11 KOs), the loss marked a harsh lesson against top-tier competition, though his grit earned respect.

Tszyu’s redemption tour had begun, and in Newcastle—dubbed “Tszyucastle” for the night—he proved he’s far from finished.