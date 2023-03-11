On March 12, 2022, Australian boxing sensation Tim Tszyu is set to defend his unbeaten 21-0 record in a highly anticipated super welterweight bout against former world champion Tony Harrison. The fight will take place in Sydney, Australia with Tszyu putting his unified world title dreams totally on the line.

Harrison, who hails from Detroit, is a highly respected fighter with a record of 29-3-1. He is also the only boxer who has ever defeated Jermell Charlo, the “undisputed” champion whom Tszyu was originally supposed to face in January of 2022. However, a last-minute injury forced Charlo to withdraw from the fight, leaving Tszyu without an opponent until Harrison stepped up to the challenge.

The winner of the Tszyu vs. Harrison bout will earn the right to face Charlo for all the belts and will hold the title of interim WBO super welterweight champion. The stakes are incredibly high for both fighters, as Tszyu aims to solidify his position as one of the best boxers in the world and Harrison looks to reclaim his former glory as a world champion.

Tszyu, the son of Australian boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the super welterweight division. He has dominated his opponents in the ring, winning 17 of his 21 fights by knockout. His most recent victory came against Takeshi Inoue in November 2021, where he showcased his impressive speed, power, and technical skills.

Harrison, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster career in the sport. After winning the WBC super welterweight title in 2018, he lost it in a rematch against Charlo the following year. Since then, he has been working hard to regain his title and prove himself as one of the top fighters in the division.

Both Tszyu and Harrison have been training rigorously for the upcoming fight, with Tszyu even relocating his training camp to the United States to prepare for the bout. The fight is expected to be a thrilling and high-intensity affair, with two skilled boxers putting everything on the line for a chance at glory.

The Tszyu vs. Harrison fight is one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year, with both fighters aiming to make a statement in the super welterweight division. With the opportunity to face Jermell Charlo and become the undisputed champion on the line, fans can expect an unforgettable night of boxing.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Tim Tszyu

Hometown/nationality: Sydney, Australia

Age: 28

Wins: 20

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

KOs: 15

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 175cm

Reach: 179cm

Tony Harrison

Hometown/nationality: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Age: 32

Wins: 28

Losses: 3

Draws: 0

KOs: 21

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 185cm

Reach: 194cm

FULL CARD

Main card (from midday AEDT)

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison — 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez — 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny — 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock — 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin — 6 rounds, super welterweight

PRELIMS (from 10am)

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney — 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin — 4 rounds, featherweight

Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak — 8 rounds, light heavyweight

FACE-OFF