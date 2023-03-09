To purchase Edition 103, Click Below;

– Appearing in Edition 103 – The Eastern Glamour Edition

Model

Jada Kai

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Born in USA from Philippines decent

Career Highlights

Adult films and PlayboyPlus Model.

Favorite Quote

Never let people’s judgement stop you from doing what you want!

Favorite part of job

I like being able to express myself however I want.

Likes

Bingeing TV shows

DisLikes

Judgmental people

Romance

My idea of a perfect first date is playing arcade games :)!

Appears in

Edition 103, FeatureGirl

