Hong Kong’s Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed a single-car entry to the endurance race with Jeffrey Lee (TPE), Sandy Stuvik (THA) and Jiatong Liang (CHN) as the drivers for the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The event will also mark Craft-Bamboo Racing’s return to the famed Malaysian circuit for the first race since the pandemic, with their last race at SIC back in 2019. The team will be aiming for the top step of the podium with a competitive car and a formidable line-up.

The 2023 Sepang 12 Hours is set to be run as an 8-hour race as opposed to the traditional 12-hour format, making it more financially viable as many Asian teams are still recovering from the setbacks of 3 years of extremely limited racing in Asia due to the pandemic. However, the event is set to be an exciting one nonetheless due to the gruelling nature of the track. The 5.5km FIA Grade 1 circuit presents a unique layout with a mix of long straights and a technical middle section, making it an ideal circuit for overtaking opportunities and making it an excellent location for the upcoming endurance. Add in the scorching heat and humidity and the track is a true challenge for any driver or team.

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s sole entry will feature a striking red and blue J-Fly Racing livery on the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Along with the support of a highly experienced team, Jeffrey Lee will be spearheading the team efforts. He will bring a wealth of experience with multiple races at the track – having taken numerous victories in Sepang, including in 2019 during his GT World Challenge Asia and China GT Championship campaigns. He will be complemented well by 3-time Thailand Super Series champion Stuvik. The highly regarded GT3 driver has also raced with Craft-Bamboo Racing in the past, most recently in 2018 at the GT World Challenge Asia season. The line-up will be rounded out with China’s Liang, who recently celebrated a sensational Greater Bay Area GT Cup victory at the 2022 Macau Grand Prix. Liang, who has raced in Europe for the majority of his career, will be entering his first endurance event in South East Asia. Overall, all 3 drivers create an extremely strong package built around experience, for the team to go for the top step of the podium.

The team is delighted to welcome back Motul as a partner at the event, providing reliability and performance from its 300V flagship lubricant along with other essential oils for the gearbox and brakes of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Other event partners include J-Fly Racing, The Pizza Company and Jet 8 who will assist to propel the team’s efforts on track, along with the continued support of regular team partners Hong Kong Asia Medical Group, Gravity, Evisu and FreeM.

Weekend Schedule (all times in GMT+8)

Friday 17th March

0900 – 1030: Paid Practice

1500 – 1630: Free Practice 1

2000 – 2130: Free Practice 2

Saturday 18th March

0945 – 1000: Qualifying 1

1010 – 1025: Qualifying 2

1035 – 1050: Qualifying 3

1430 – 2030: Main Race