It has been a long wait for Craft-Bamboo Racing, but the Hong Kong team is finally making its return to Mount Panorama, after over 2 years since the event was last held. The pandemic restrictions have made it a challenging time for motorsport across the Asia Pacific, but Craft-Bamboo Racing is excited to return with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 to Australia to kick off its 2022 racing season at the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The circuit poses unique challenges with an undulating track that wraps around the side of Mount Panorama. Craft-Bamboo Racing narrowly missed out on a podium finish due to a late puncture in its last visit to the 12-hour endurance classic, in 2020. It was a heartbreaking retirement, having battled hard for the entirety of the race. The team will be heading to Australia, pumped to make amends by delivering a powerful performance to kickstart their 2022 racing season in a winning fashion. This year, the format is unique with the event being run primarily as a Pro-Am race, making the field all the more competitive. This will be the fifth appearance for the team at the Bathurst endurance event, where it has achieved its best finish of P3 overall in the 2015 edition of the race.

Craft-Bamboo Racing also announces its event sponsors Evisu, Motul, Contempo Concept and Tarmac Works. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 car will feature a fresh new livery and a strong driver line-up, both of which will be confirmed in the lead up to the race.

The Bathurst 12 Hour is appropriately nicknamed “Australia’s International Endurance Race”, and is one of the most revered and anticipated events by GT racing enthusiasts not only in Australia but also across the globe. The event is set to take place from the 13th to the 15th of May at Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Stay tuned to Craft-Bamboo Racing channels to find out more soon.

Darryl O’Young | Director – Craft-Bamboo Racing

“It feels a bit surreal to say we are finally returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour this year. The pandemic was just starting last time we came to race in Australia, and it is a great feeling that after over 2 years of mostly tight lockdowns around the Asia Pacific, we can say that we are returning to Mount Panorama. “The 12 Hour has always been a special race for our team, and this year is quite unique as it’s the first Intercontinental GT Challenge race which will feature pro-am line-ups going for the overall win. I’m excited to have Evisu, Motul, Contempo Concept, and Tarmac Works as our team partners for this event and our Mercedes-AMG GT3 livery will be revealed soon. Although we aren’t ready to announce our drivers, I can assure we will come with a line-up that is aiming for the win.”

Kirby Nanikel | Project Manager – Craft-Bamboo Racing