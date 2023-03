________________

Model

Lesca Monica

________________

StarSign

Leo

________________

Country of Origin

Australia born from Indonesian decent

________________

Career Highlights

Awarded Veterinary Doctrine specialized in small animals, received the Victor Chang Award and completed Vet BioScience with honors, appeared in publications, brand ambassador, now cover girl.

________________

Favorite Car

Nissan 350GT!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I love being carried away by a man who can show me he is in charge.

________________

Likes

Race cars, lions

________________

DisLikes

Rude people.

________________

Greatest Ambition

To become a well recognised vet and help animals as well as people!

________________

Appears in

Edition 67 & 52, FeatureGirl, Edition 103, Cover Girl

________________