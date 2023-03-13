The video below is from a shoot of Garrett’s 1965 E.R.A Shelby Cobra.
“This thing had such a good stance! Now I need to shoot a GT40.”
If you like the video and want to support the channel, then follow at the links below;
- https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fours…
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/benkahan/?h…
- The owner: https://www.instagram.com/carrottgran…
- #fourspeedfilms
- 427 Big block
- 428 big block
- side exhaust
- 5 speed
- bias ply
- lowered coilovers
- manual
- Carrol Shelby
- AC cobra
- California kit car
- E.R.A
- Hot rod magazine
- Darrin Lefty
- Randall Motortrend
Be the first to comment