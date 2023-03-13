Ford has unveiled the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, a car that amplifies its dark aura and digital-age style. The Mustang team has curated a collection of colors and materials that enhances the track handling precision of the car.

“The sinister and track-hungry attitude of Mustang Dark Horse inspired us to curate colors and materials in a way that underscores the vehicle’s athleticism,” said Carrie Kennerly, Ford senior color and materials designer.

The Mustang Dark Horse features a distinct interior design that focuses on athleticism. The all-new anodized blue, lightweight titanium manual shift knob is the centerpiece of the interior. The lightweight six-speed knob is hollow, improving its ability to remain cool in warmer weather. For customers who opt for the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, anodized silver paddle shifters provide almost-instantaneous gear shifts with the tactile feeling of metal.

The Mustang Dark Horse also features a flat-bottomed steering wheel uniquely wrapped in performance suede for added grip, while contrasting Bright Indigo Blue stitching adds detail across the instrument and door panels, seats, gear shift boot, center console trim, and lid. The sport-contoured steering wheel enhances the digital experience with buttons that control vehicle functions like drive mode selection, the instrument cluster, and the 13.2-inch SYNC 4 center stack, which is elegantly angled toward the driver behind a single piece of integrated glass.

The car also boasts an available and class-first electronic drift brake. The leather-wrapped drift brake features an anodized lever with precise action to help the driver easily modulate the rear wheels to a full lock while in track mode for sideways movement.

For customers who want an even more sporty look, the Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package includes specially bolstered RECARO performance seats featuring exclusive Deep Indigo Blue bolsters trimmed with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching, plus black Dinamica suede in the seat’s center for improved lateral grip. Deep Indigo Blue seatbelts and distinctive seat perforations with blue accents beneath the seating surface round out the blue theme.

The design team has developed all-new color and trim surface selections, with the bezels and vents finished in Black Alley, a dark metallic gloss replacing the familiar bright silver shades found in other Mustang trim levels. Enhancing Mustang Dark Horse’s contemporary aesthetic, interior textures have evolved from aggressive animal skin patterns to tech-inspired “white noise” and carbon fiber-inspired grains.

The Mustang design team knew Dark Horse needed a signature paint color to reinforce its name – something shadowy and sinister, but complex enough to force a double take on the street. The result was Blue Ember metallic paint, a shade that features special effect pigments of deep blues infused with a warm amber hue to give this exterior paint a highly dramatic color shift in different lights and angles.

To develop Blue Ember, the Ford Color Mastering team intermixed complementary colors, or harmonious colors, that are opposite to each other on the color wheel. Special effect pigments are used in a higher volume than other paints to enhance the color by reflecting light to create a striking amber highlight that looks different throughout the day.

The all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse is assembled at Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, and is set to go on sale in the U.S. starting in the summer of 2023.