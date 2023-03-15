SINGAPORE, Mar 15, 2023 – Motul has announced that it would unveil a wide range of events, targeted at its customers and race fans, during the Sepang 12 Hours endurance race. The announcement is part of Motul’s wider involvement in the resurgent race as the official lubricant supplier for teams across all race categories.

Asia’s best drivers and teams will be making their return at Sepang International Circuit between March 16th and 18th 2023 – after a 6-year hiatus. Known for its intense heat and humidity, the challenging Asian climate at the Sepang 12 Hours will put Motul lubricants to the test, which are already renowned within the endurance racing space as they provide outstanding quality and performance at top races globally.

The return of endurance racing in Malaysia signifies the growing interest in motorsports in developing markets along with changing consumer demand for more high-performance products for their vehicles. Motul’s support of the event comes off of the back of continued commitment to foster motorsports in this part of the world. In addition to the brand exposure, this event presents an opportunity for Motul to engaging distributors, partners, community and enhance the on-going communication activities in Malaysia and beyond.

To commemorate the return of the Sepang 12 Hour, Motul will be hosting a raft of experiential activities that will promote greater awareness and enthusiasm for Asia’s motorsport scene. Firstly, Motul will hold a trackside launch event of its latest lubricant, the 8100 Power, in front of attending media, online influencers and VIPs. Originally launched at the Singapore Motor Show, Motul will provide further details on the product’s general market availability, and host product workshops to discuss the 8100 Power and the importance of motor oils towards vehicle performance and protection.

Other activities include:

• On-going pitlane visits for key customers and members of the media during practice sessions;

• Meet-and-greet sessions with professional racing teams and drivers supported by Motul, including Craft-Bamboo Racing and Viper Niza Racing;

• “Hot Lap” driving experiences for media, influencers and customers in Mercedes-AMG cars – driven by professional race drivers

• Guest access and participation in pre-race celebrations at the grid, prior to the race start

Carlo Savoca | Chief Marketing Officer, Motul Asia Pacific

“Motul is very excited to be a major partner for this iconic endurance race. The track itself is a gruelling challenge for driver and machine alike, and this event serves as a fantastic showcase of Motul’s product leadership. Motorsport is a crucial element of our business. Every day, we work with the world’s best drivers and teams to gain professional input of our lubricant technology on the race track, allowing us to finetune our products that would help them discover even more performance. In addition to product innovation, we are expanding our operational footprint, and optimizing our logistical processes by investing in facilities. Ultimately, this would enable us to be closer to our OEM, distribution and retail customers, and understand their market trends and priorities even more.

Beyond products, however, we are excited to see motorsport coming back after COVID19 lockdowns across the region. Motul is passionate about motorsport after all, and we are thrilled to see audiences around the region attend the race. It will be a great event to meet all the partners and distributors that help execute our vision on the ground level. We look forward to seeing our guests enjoy the weekend and experience life at Sepang!”

Ravi Shankar | Country Manager, Motul Malaysia Sdn Bhd